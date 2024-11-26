Pin Up Casino India: Discover Opportunities with a +125% Deposit Bonus
Being the best is not easy, so Pin Up Casino online offers more. New players get a welcome bonus of 200% up to 450,000 INR and 250 free spins. Register an account now and these rewards are yours!
Get to Know Pin Up India
Excitement means new opportunities, and players in India know it. A large catalog of slots and sports betting are all at Pin Up Casino. Look for games with live dealers and bonuses, and check the platform’s terms and conditions.
|Parameter
|Details
|Platform
|Pin Up India
|Website
|pin-up-game.in
|License
|Curacao, License number: 8048/JAZ2017-0003
|Players from India
|Available
|Available languages
|EN, AZ, HI, PT, PT, RU, ES, TR, UK
|Types of services
|Virtual casino, real-time dealer games, fast-paced games, TV wagers, and live broadcasts.
|Minimum deposit
|400 INR
|Minimum withdrawal amount
|500 INR
|Support Contact
|Support via email: [email protected], online chat on the website
Register to play now. Get your welcome bonus in two clicks.
Does Pin Up India Work Legally?
The question of legality is of interest to every beginner. Even a welcome bonus may not work if there is no security. Pin Up Casino India ensures this by obtaining a license for the platform. The platform holds a license in Curacao, ensuring its operations are legal.
Main Advantages of Pin Up Casino: What Awaits Players
To stay the best, Pin Up India offers more. Both players and fans of the platform notice this. Among the best features, players mention:
- Welcome bonus opportunities. The Casino offers a 200% + 250 free spins welcome bonus. Players also receive rewards for temporary promotions. The platform has a rewards program.
- A catalog of games. The site does not let gamblers get bored. It works with the best software providers and offers a truly new experience.
- User-friendly website. Get all the features using a mobile device or computer.
These advantages are only part of the secrets of Pin Up Casino online.
Promotions and Unique Features of Pin Up Casino
Remaining the market leader, Pin Up takes care of its players. Each participant receives a welcome offer: 200% for the first deposit + 250 free spins. A VIP program, promo codes, and cashback are also available for fans. Be active to get more for your involvement.
Pin Up Bonuses for Sports Games
If you are a sports fan, unique opportunities are already available. You will receive 125% on your first four deposits after registration. The principle of bonus accrual is as follows:
- 400–4999 Indian rupees — 100%;
- 5000–9999 Indian rupees — 110%;
- 10,000 INR–14,999 INR — 115%;
- 15,000–19,999 INR — 120%;
- 20,000–36,000 INR — 125%.
The offer is unique and has restrictions. Players must make each deposit within the first month. There are also conditions regarding the number of wagers.
Welcome Offer for Fans of Pin Up Casino
When starting to play, gamblers get a unique chance. The 200% deposit bonus is valid only once after registration. Additional features are available in all games from the catalog.
400 Indian rupees is the minimum threshold for crediting. The bonus funds are available in all slots and live games of chance. Seize this chance, as it’s a one-time offer.
Mobile Versions of Pin Up Casino
Comfort is the main advantage of modern technology, and Pin Up Casino is not standing still. The creators know how much players love new features. That is why the website has a mobile optimization.
Pin Up Casino App for Android Device
Owners of Android devices play on their mobile gadgets. Take full advantage of this chance by following these steps:
- Open the website. Find the official website using a browser on your smartphone or tablet.
- Get acquainted with mobile applications. Open the mobile applications page. Click on the Android OS.
- Download the file. The website attaches the APK file. You can install it and start your winning round.
These simple steps won’t take much time. Do it on the website and enjoy a comfortable game.
Pin Up Casino Mobile Version for iOS
Owners of iPhones and iPads don’t have their own apps. Instead, a shortcut function is available. To achieve this, do the following:
- Search in your browser. Open the site from your gadget in Safari or another browser.
- Create a shortcut. Click the share button and add the icon to your screen.
- Get opportunities. Click on the icon and enjoy the mobile game.
The site’s optimized version works perfectly for playing on gadgets.
Mobile Version vs. App: Which is Better?
Android and iOS owners have different options. With an Android device, you play through a special application. iPhone and iPad players use the optimized version of the website.
|Mobile Version
|App
|The mobile version does not need updates.
|The app requires constant updates.
|The mobile version cannot send notifications.
|The app sends notifications about promotions, new products, and bonuses.
|The optimized version works on all devices.
|The app limits functionality based on the operating system version.
Each option has its advantages. The mobile website and the app offer the same convenience. The choice is yours: prioritize versatility or focus on awareness.
Create an Account on Pin Up Casino in India
You can only receive bonuses and enjoy promotions in an online casino if you have an account. Creating one involves just a few simple steps, specifically:
- Open the official website. You need an official page. Log in from your phone or computer.
- Add information. Create a unique name and access code. Confirm them after entering.
- Click confirmation. Remember the data you created. Check access to the profile.
The player must remember all the information to enter Pin Up Casino in India. In a critical situation, recovery via email is available.
Profile Verification Pin Up’s Official: How to Access All the Features
The registration process is very important for receiving a welcome bonus. At the same time, a player gets access to games and bets only after verification. To do this, you need to:
- Open an account. Enter your login details.
- Choose a form of verification. Hit the relevant button in your profile to begin the process.
- Submit documents. Submit your identity documents.
Once you complete all the steps, wait for the results. Verification takes place within one day.
Payment Methods Pin Up
To play in a live casino section, it is not enough to have an account.You need money in your account. Payment methods are responsible for this. Pin Up Live Casino offers many options. Information about them is in the table.
|Payment Method
|Deposit Range
|Withdrawal Range
|Phone Pe
|₹ 400 — ₹ 50 000
|Not available
|Astropay
|₹ 400 — ₹ 500 000
|₹ 400 — ₹ 81 000 000
|UPI
|₹ 400 — ₹ 100 000
|Not available
|Paytm Wallet
|₹ 400 — ₹ 70 000Not available
|Jeton
|₹ 400 — ₹ 100 000
|₹ 1 000 — ₹ 100 000
|Netbanking
|Not applicable
|₹ 500 — ₹ 49 000
|Cryptocurrencies
|₹ 400 — ₹ 81 000 000
|₹ 1 000 — ₹ 350 000
A large number of payment methods opens up new opportunities for players. Select either bank transfers or cryptocurrency based on your preference.
Pin Up Online Casino: How Do I Make a Deposit?
To begin playing, you must deposit funds. Follow these steps:
- Visit Pin Up Casino. Access the official website.
- Register. Create a new account or enter your existing one.
- Fill out the form. Enter the deposit amount and necessary details.
- Confirm the deposit. Click the button to finalize the transaction.
You can also make a deposit using the mobile app or the optimized version of the website.
How to Withdraw Funds on Pin Up Casino?
You can withdraw your funds quickly and easily. The process is simple and efficient. Follow the steps, and the system will process your withdrawal promptly:
- Find the Withdrawals tab. Choose the section in your account.
- Select the payment method. Input the amount and select your withdrawal method.
- Fill out the form. Provide all relevant information.
Ensure that you stay within the minimum withdrawal limit.
Popular Types of Bets at Pin Up Casino
Pin Up Online casino in India offers a variety of bets. Below are the top choices:
- Standard bet. Guess who will win: Team A or Team B. This type of wager is available for almost all sporting events.
- Handicap. They favor one participant, and they back the other.
- Accumulator bets. Merge multiple stakes to boost your chances. If any bet fails, you forfeit them all.
Certain sports offer unique betting options, which are also available at Pin Up Casino.
How to Begin Placing Bets at Pin Up Casino?
Place bets at Pin Up’s official by following these steps:
- Add funds to your account. Go to the Cashier area and deposit your desired amount, remembering to observe the limits.
- Access the Sports section. Pick an event and place your wager on the available options.
- Wait for the event’s conclusion. The system will settle the bet once the game finishes.
- Cash out your earnings. Withdraw your winnings by visiting the Withdrawal section and choosing your preferred method.
You can also follow your bets in the sports betting history on the site. Here, you will see statistics and can develop strategies.
Pin-Up Betting Markets
Pin Up Casino goes beyond traditional casino games. The platform provides over 30 sports betting choices. This allows everyone to find sporting events to their liking.
Betting on Football
Pin Up Casino offers a broad array of football betting choices for Indian players. The platform guarantees that players have access to a wide variety of options. Players can wager on:
- Spanish La Liga;
- British Premier League;
- German Bundesliga.
Pin Up casino also offers bets on the European championship, score and penalties.
Tennis
Pin Up Casino offers a wide variety of tennis betting choices for Indian players. Here, you will find broadcasts of major tournaments and lesser-known leagues. Bets are available on:
- Super Smash;
- SA20;
- KCC Elite Cup.
The site also provides favorable odds for numerous matches.
Volleyball
Pin Up casino also offers volleyball betting. Players can choose among various tournaments, even if this sport is not very popular. The leagues available are:
- French League A;
- International Champions League;
- Belgian First League.
The site provides favorable odds for each event.
MMA
MMA is becoming popular among Indian players. You can find bets on various events on the platform:
- Combat;
- UFC;
- JFL.
Pin Up casino also offers bets on individual fighters and the winner’s fight.
Basketball
Pin Up casino provides a variety of leagues for basketball fans. Here are some of them:
- FIBA;
- NBA;
- Olympic Basketball.
Players can choose from handicap, express, over/under, and other options.
Handball
Players can place handball bets both before and during the game. The available markets include major tournaments as well as smaller leagues. You can bet on:
- Pan American Games;
- Asian Games;
- European Championships.
The sportsbook updates events for the convenience of players.
Pin Up Live Casino Betting
Pin Up Casino offers Indian players a distinctive live sports betting experience. Below are some of the convenient features available:
- Live Streaming. Players can follow the match and adjust their bets.
- Statistics. The platform provides analytics for accurate predictions.
- Ease of use. The interface is easy to navigate. Players can find the desired event through a search or filter.
Live bets allow you to monitor changes in odds and place bets at the best time.
Games at Pin-UP Online Casino
The platform collaborates with leading software developers. It works with Microgaming, NetEnt, Yggdrasil, and Pragmatic Play. The casino boasts a wide variety of video slots featuring the latest releases and timeless table games. Players can enjoy an extensive collection that includes new titles as well as classic favorites.
Aviator
Aviator is an exhilarating game that enjoys great popularity at Pin Up Casino. Players watch an airplane flying, and the odds are constantly growing.
|Name
|Information
|Game
|Aviator
|Provider
|Spribe
|RTP
|97%
|Min/Max bet
|8-8,000 INR
|Maximum Payout
|800,000 INR
|Volatility
|High Average
Aviator offers thrilling experiences and the chance to win big with small wagers.
Pin up JetX
JetX is another popular game in the Crash genre. In this game, you need to bet on the flight of a rocket and collect the winnings before it explodes.
|Name
|Information
|Game
|JetX
|Provider
|Smartsoft Gaming
|RTP
|97%
|Min/Max bet
|8-11,200 INR
|Max. win
|2,500x
|Volatility
|High Average
JetX is a dynamic game where you have the opportunity to get big wins with minimal bets.
Space XY
Space XY is an exciting new product available at Pin Up Casino. Your task is to follow the flight of the rocket and “slow down” to withdraw the winnings before it takes off.
|Name
|Information
|Game
|SpaceXY
|Provider
|Bgaming
|RTP
|97%
|Min/Max bet
|9-90,000 INR
|Max. win
|10,000x
|Volatility
|High-medium
Space XY allows you to win big wins by combining exciting game mechanics with high odds.
Spaceman
Spaceman is an exciting game from Pin Up Casino where you follow the astronaut’s flight and the growing odds.
|Name
|Information
|Game
|Spaceman
|Provider
|Pragmatic Play
|RTP
|96,5%
|Min/Max bet<
|9-90,000 INR
|Max. win
|5,000x
|Volatility
|High Average
Spaceman not only allows you to get a significant win but also gives you the opportunity to control risks thanks to the cashout functions.
Pin Up’s Official Slots
Pin Up Casino offers over 3000 video slots to choose from. You will find casino games from leading developers such as Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Endorphina, etc. You can play themed video slots about Ancient Egypt or immerse yourself in fantasy worlds.
Sweet Bonanza
Sweet Bonanza slots are gaining popularity with players who enjoy vibrant and colorful games. It’s a true gem for those who love sweets and exciting bonus features.
|Name
|Information
|Developer
|Pragmatic Play
|Min/Max bet
|20 / 12,000 INR
|Max win
|21,000x
|RTP
|96.5%
|Volatility
|High
This slot machine offers fun bonuses. It is perfect for those who want to enjoy simple but exciting gameplay with great opportunities to win.
Book of Dead
This slot transports players to the enchanting realm of Ancient Egypt. Its RTP is 96.21%, higher than most traditional slots in offline casinos.
|Name
|Information
|Developer
|Play ‘n GO
|Min/Max bet
|10 / 100 INR
|Max win
|5000x
|RTP
|96.21%
|Volatility
|High
This slot attracts attention with great bonuses and gameplay, allowing you to win large sums.
Live Casino Games Pin-Up
Pin Up casino gives you the opportunity to feel the atmosphere of a real casino right at home. In the Live Games section, you will find offers from software providers such as Ezugi and Evolution. A variety of shows and entertainment are also available.
Crazy Time
Crazy Time is one of the most interesting live casino games chosen by Pin Up’s official users in India.
|Name
|Information
|Developer
|Evolution
|Min bet
|10 INR
|Max bet
|400,000 INR
|Max win
|100,000x
|RTP
|95.4%
|Volatility
|High
This game gives players great chances for big wins and exciting moments, making it one of the most popular in casinos.
Super Andar Bahar
Super Andar Bahar is an innovative version of the popular Indian game offered by Pin Up Casino. Players will be able to enjoy the classic gameplay but with new opportunities to win.
|Name
|Information
|Developer
|Evolution
|Min bet
|50 INR
|Man bet
|200,000 INR
|Max win
|4000x
|RTP
|97.85%
|Volatility
|High
This game gives you a chance to try your luck and get big wins, so it’s no wonder it’s so popular among Pin Up players.
Lightning Roulette
Lightning Roulette combines classic Roulette with exciting lightning elements. These elements can boost payouts.
|Name
|Information
|Developer
|Evolution
|Min bet
|5,000 INR
|Max bet
|20 INR
|Max win
|500x
|RTP
|97.30%
|Volatility
|High
All these factors together create a unique atmosphere. It attracts the attention of players and gives them emotions from every spin.
TV casino games
TV games at Pin Up casino offer a new level of excitement. You can participate in TV casino games and get big wins. Some of the most popular games are:
- Keno;
- Fast Keno;
- 7 Bets;
- Lucky6.
These casino games are available at any time, around the clock. Players from India can enjoy them without any restrictions.
Blackjack on Pin Up
Blackjack on Pin Up casino is a classic card game with simple rules and high stakes. The objective is to reach 21 points or get as close to it as possible. Among the available options:
- 5 card decks;
- One-handed Blackjack;
- A game with a single deck;
- Live Blackjack for VIP.
Players have a range of formats to choose from. Take part in tournaments or enjoy the game at standard tables.
Baccarat on Pin Up
Baccarat is a well-loved card game where players wager on the player, banker, or a tie. The aim is to reach 9 points or get as close to it as possible. Pin Up casino offers several variants of this game:
- Mini Baccarat
- Baccarat Deluxe;
- Baccarat 777.
Everyone can choose the game format that suits them best.
Virtual sports at Pin Up
Pin Up casino allows you to bet on virtual sports events created with the help of special programs. Below are a few well-liked choices:
- Bundesliga;
- Virtual golf;
- Virtual cup.
In these games, you bet on computer-generated matches with realistic graphics. Every event utilizes a random number generator, ensuring fair outcomes.
Customer Support
Pin Up casino provides round-the-clock professional support for its users. You can get help using the following contacts:
- Email: [email protected];
- Telegram: @PinUpSupportBot;
- Online chat on the casino website.
For more complex issues, it is better to contact via email.
FAQ
Is Pin-Up Legal in India?
Yes, Curacao licenses Pin Up, and it operates legally in India. It provides a safe and fair environment for players across the country.
Is Pin-UP safe?
Indeed, Pin Up employs SSL encryption to safeguard your information. It has partnered with leading software providers to ensure high-security standards.
Does Pin-UP accept Indian players?
Yes, Pin-Up operates in India and allows players from all regions to participate in betting and gaming. It provides access to the entire platform without restrictions.
Does Pin-UP have an app?
Yes, Pin-Up offers mobile apps for Android and iOS. You can download the app or use the optimized version of the casino website to play games conveniently at any time.
What are the advantages of betting at Pin-Up?
Pin-Up offers a variety of betting options on popular sports such as cricket, volleyball, and E-sports. It provides a wide range of choices for any player.
Are there any free casino games at Pin-Up Casino?
Yes, the majority of casino games offer a demo mode. Players can enjoy the games without any cost. You need to wager in the Live Casino category.