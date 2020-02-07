We let you know 6 Secrets of Tantric Lesbian Sex

Is Tantric intercourse a ‘thing’ for females who possess intercourse with females? How do we now have deeper closeness and ecstatic sex on a daily basis? My sex-life with my woman is stale, how do I recreate the excitement?

Weekly I have concerns from women that have sexual intercourse with women on how they are able to experience better, more connected intercourse (on an everyday foundation). We myself have actually explored the entire world of Tantra with a lady fan, and thus I’m here to give some secrets I’ve learnt as you go along about Tantric lesbian intercourse.

number 1 Sex just isn’t about the finish objective of clitoral orgasm

All many times we end up in the trap of chasing the top ‘O’. Truth is, when we are focussed from the end objective of a top clitoral orgasm, we’re passing up on the chance of deep connection and closeness with your girl.

Once we use the focus off clitoral orgasm, we start to notice delicate feelings in our human anatomy which are really all orgasmic feelings. And thus, whenever we increase our concept of orgasm, our connection with orgasm expands, and much more usually than perhaps perhaps perhaps not we start to experience deeper, whole human anatomy orgasmic experiences, and a larger closeness and level of love than in the past.

no. 2 Connect at all three centres

If you wish to experience Tantric sex together with your woman, we encourage you to definitely redefine what intercourse is actually for you personally as a couple of – start to approach intercourse as a way to connect at all deeply three centers – your intercourse centre, your heart centre, along with your awareness. As soon as we connect after all three centers the sex goes from good, to ecstatic.

We speak in level in regards to the three centres within my brand new e-book & workbook – ECSTATIC SEX & DEEP INTIMACY.

#3 Create an attractive sacred space

Traditional Tantric sex is normally really ritualistic and ceremonial. Create a stunning room in your house where you desire to relate genuinely to the lady. We encourage the utilization of palo and sage santo to clean the room, alongside the application of crystals, incense, candles, music etc. make certain the room is obvious of every junk and things that don’t provide you. Get this to room sacred.

Obtain A ritual kit from my online shop and employ it to clean your sacred space.

no. 4 develop a party amongst the masculine and feminine power within you both

Tantra believes that people all (whether we have been in hot old indian women a lady or male human body) have actually the masculine and feminine (yin and yang) power within us. The masculine energy is penetrative, holds area, is profoundly current, and witnesses without judgement. The womanly is soft, surrendered, susceptible and gets.

In intercourse between two females it is crucial that there’s polarity between your ladies. This implies one woman is more inside her ‘feminine’, plus the other is more in her ‘masculine’. Needless to say, there may be a dance involving the two. This idea took me a couple of months to know and even longer to certainly master with my lover that is female including this into our intercourse entirely transformed our sex-life!

Find out more about this idea (and exactly how to introduce it into lesbian intercourse) inECSTATIC SEX & DEEP INTIMACY, or guide in 1:1 mentoring session beside me.

number 5 enable feeling to flow

I used to consider whilst making love … this is truly the series thing a woman can do that I had to ‘be’ sexy when I was having sex … what I wasn’t taught was how to allow ALL emotion to flow through me. Whenever intimate power is moving, and deep closeness is experienced, we are able to usually feel sadness, anger, betrayal … a number of feeling floats as much as the area, plus it’s okay to state that! Permit the rips to move, the anger to roar … in Tantric intercourse each is welcome.

#6 Breathe

Incorporating breathing into sex is life-changing. Make an effort to inhale together, syncing with every breath that is other’s becoming one. Whenever you feel heightened and switched on, utilize the breathing to maneuver the intimate energy up from your own intercourse centre and into the heart room … this can deepen your heart connection, create more electricity between both of you, and increase orgasmic feelings.