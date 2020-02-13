Nursing Sections For Babehood Obeseness

There are many nursing theories for childhood obesity that can help one to find ways on how to overcome the condition. It has been observed that obesity in children begins from a very early age, and there are several theories which relate to this phenomenon.

One theory states that obesity in children is often hereditary. This could be due to genes, as it was shown that a child of a family who ate too much fat could have a child with obesity.

Obesity in children is more likely to be inherited if the fat in the child is stored up in the abdominal muscles. The degree of fat storage varies from one person to another and some people may not experience any problem with fat accumulation. Obesity in children is also more common in females than in males.

Children tend to eat things that are harder to digest such as fats. Some nurses also believe that obese children tend to have hyperactive bowel habits which results in an obese bowel movement.

The kid may suffer while breastfeeding. A youngster might lack at the amount of potassium or potassium that will ordinarily exist in their daily diet .

A child who spends a lot of time in front of the television may have problems with increased appetite and anorexia nervosa. If a child would watch too much television, he or she may develop an obsession with foods, and they may start to eat all kinds of foods at home without the parents' knowledge.

Although some children may eat vegetables and fruits, other children would prefer fatty and sugary foods, which would make them even fatter. As a result, vegetables and fruits may not be suitable as their everyday meal food.

A child who drinks drinking water regular but finds he is hungry could be suffering from dehydration. When a little one begins to whine about becoming thirstier than usual, subsequently they should seek for medical care.

A child who is very hungry might be stressed because of hectic schedules at school or at home. However, while children may become more or less lethargic at times, stress might occur at other times which might cause an increase in weight.

A child might also develop an intolerance to foods that are rich in fat content. As a result, a child may start to avoid certain foods and hence might gain extra weight.

A child may become overweight when his metabolism becomes less active as a result of the excess weight. A child who is prone to obesity is also likely to develop diabetes mellitus.