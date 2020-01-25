I’m an injection medication user; does PrEP work for me personally?

Yes. Research shows that Truvada for PrEP works for HIV prevention for folks who inject medications.

The Bangkok Tenofovir Study compared Truvada with a placebo pill in more than 2,400 participants who reported injecting drugs during the previous year in Bangkok, Thailand in case you’re curious to know more about the research. Truvada had been connected with a nearly 49% general decrease in threat of HIV illness in IDU participants. Protection risen to 74% the type of whom took the scholarly research medication via directly seen therapy during hospital visits. Because individuals within the research might have been both injecting medications and making love without condoms, it’s still uncertain whether Truvada especially prevents “parenteral” HIV acquisition—that is, purchase through injection as opposed to intercourse.

I’m a teenager under 18 yrs . old; does PrEP work with me personally?

More research has to be performed to find the safety out and effectiveness of PrEP for folks who are younger than 18 years of age. You will find studies underway with all the Adolescent Trials system attempting to respond to this concern.

Is PrEP right for me personally? That is PrEP meant for?

PrEP isn’t the fit that is right everybody else but might be helpful for guys, females, and trans ladies who are in danger for HIV disease through sex and inserting medication use and ok with all the notion of taking a regular pill to avoid HIV. Then PrEP may be one HIV prevention strategy to consider if you can answer yes to any of the questions below.

Can you use condoms sometimes or perhaps not at all?

Would you get often get STIs in the sofa?

Would you often get STIs in your vagina?

Perhaps you have taken post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) more often than once into the year that is past?

Are you currently in a relationship that is serodiscordant where your intimate partner is HIV good and you’re HIV negative?

Are you currently in an available relationship or having anal and/or vaginal sex with numerous lovers?

Have you been sex that is having somebody whoever HIV status you don’t understand?

Are you currently sex with somebody in a town or area where in actuality the HIV prevalence is high—that is, where you will find more and more individuals coping with HIV?

No. If you’ve been subjected to HIV, PrEP isn’t the smartest choice for your needs since it is supposed to lower your risk before publicity. If you should be looking over this within 72 hours after publicity, give consideration to starting PEP (short for post-exposure prophylaxis), a month-long span of medications that can lessen the chances of disease. To gain access to PEP, immediately speak to your doctor and/or go directly to the emergency room that is nearest. PEP must certanly be started within 72 hours after visibility. If you’re in San Francisco, learn how you can get PEP right here.

My partner is HIV-positive and I also have always been HIV-negative; is PrEP right in my situation?

PrEP could be one HIV prevention technique for one to start thinking about to reduce your HIV danger, and may be properly used along with other HIV avoidance methods. We’re exactly about being proactive regarding the intimate wellness alternatives.

As an example, in case your HIV-positive partner has already been using HIV medicines to deal with his/her HIV and lower viral load to invisible amounts, it decreases his/her chance of transmitting the herpes virus for you. In the event that you add PrEP to your equation, then you definitely would include another layer of security to reduce your HIV danger. Being a disclaimer, understand that PrEP doesn’t protect you against other STIs, like gonorrhea or syphilis, or counter pregnancy. It’s essential for you to definitely consider for you to have open communication with your partner and your doctor about whether PrEP may be a good option.

My intercourse partner is using HIV medicines to take care of his/her HIV. Will my medications that are anti-HIV using the HIV medicines he or she is using?

No, your medications that are anti-HIV maybe maybe perhaps not communicate with the HIV medicines that the partner is using. The anti-HIV medicines you might be using work to prevent HIV disease from occurring within your body and no body else’s, and the other way around.

Additionally on an identical note, sharing medicines with one another is a no-no that is big. Not merely does sharing suggest your spouse could come to an end of meds unexpectedly (and stay at an increased risk for developing medication resistance), the medicines your lover provides may possibly not be the exact same people utilized in secure and efficient PrEP.

I’m the partner that is HIV-negative a heterosexual, serodiscordant relationship and we’re hoping to get pregnant and commence a household; can PrEP assist us accomplish that properly?

Yes, PrEP is certainly one of several choices open to you while you make decisions on how to properly conceive and now have a household. Because there is research showing that PrEP works for HIV avoidance for adult heterosexual people, more research has to be performed on females PrEP that is using during.

While the hopeful soon-to-be mother, there are numerous points to consider that you looking for asian girl ought to check with your lover and doctor— overall health, fertility, STIs, HIV viral load associated with the HIV-positive partner, and threat of HIV transmission—before hoping to get pregnant. As an example, studies have shown if for example the partner comes with an invisible viral load with effective HIV therapy and you also restrict intercourse without having a condom into the woman’s most fertile times, then PrEP might not have extra protective advantages. It is vital to talk about along with your partner and medical practitioner just just what HIV prevention strategy is best suited for you to definitely guarantee a healthier maternity and reduce your chance of acquiring HIV.

Whenever considering PrEP, its crucial to keep in mind that medicines employed for HIV therapy and avoidance are very different, it is therefore never as straightforward as sharing medicines between lovers. Study: Try not to test this by yourself; sharing medicines with one another is just a no-no that is big. While using the PrEP, the HIV-negative partner will have to work closely with a physician for monitoring. To learn more about your choices for having an infant and recommendations to clinics providing assisted reproduction solutions to HIV-affected couples, please contact Shannon Weber with Bay Area AIDS that is perinatal Center nationwide Perinatal HIV Hotline at 415-206-4241 or sweber@nccc.ucsf.edu.

May I still just simply simply take PrEP when We have my period?

From that which we understand up to now, being on the duration must not impact the potency of PrEP.

If We just simply take PrEP while pregnant or nursing, exactly just how will PrEP influence the infant?

While PrEP decreases the HIV danger of the mother that is HIV-negative child, more scientific studies are had a need to find out the long-term wellness impacts for the kids whose moms utilize PrEP during pregnancy and/or nursing.

If i take advantage of PrEP, do i must use condoms?

We’re perhaps not right right right here to function as condom police and determine your sex-life. To resolve this relevant concern, it truly hinges on everything you as well as your partner want and need which will determine whether you “have” to utilize condoms. There are numerous choices now available to stop HIV. Whom does not love choices? Needless to say, similar to condoms, PrEP just works if it is used by you.

Whether you use a condom or not if you use PrEP consistently and correctly, it is 92%–99% effective in reducing your HIV risk. PrEP will not protect against STIs, like gonorrhea, Chlamydia, or syphilis, and doesn’t avoid pregnancy. (Condoms do drive back HIV, STIs, and maternity.)

Condoms have already been and are a highly effective device in reducing HIV danger, but we understand that lots of folks are currently staying away from condoms every time they’ve intercourse. PrEP is a additional tool to start thinking about for HIV prevention.

We never use condoms; is PrEP right for me personally?

People don’t usage condoms for the great deal of various reasons. You may be in a monogamous relationship, or perhaps you understand your intercourse partner stocks exactly the same HIV status while you, or perhaps you don’t just like the means they feel, etc. Then PrEP may be a good HIV prevention option for you to consider if you never use condoms, are HIV-negative, and are concerned about your HIV risk.

There are various other options available too. Many people seroposition when you’re the insertive (top) or receptive bottom that is( intimate partner, serosort by partnering with individuals who’ve the exact same HIV status, reduce steadily the amount of people they usually have intercourse with, use female condoms, have sexual intercourse with HIV-positive partner(s) with invisible viral load(s), and/or utilize PrEP. Some methods tend to be more effective than the others according to a number of different facets. All of it will depend on that which you find is most effective you are with different levels of HIV risk for you and how comfortable.